Copper-Enhanced Green Rust Boosts Hydrogen Production

According to researchers, the catalyst could support low-cost hydrogen storage systems and emission-free mobility.
Sept. 29, 2025
ACS Catal. 2025, 15, 14, 12269-12280, MANA
concept art showcasing a catalyst for Sodium Borohydride Dehydrogenation

Researchers at the Research Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (MANA), part of Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science, have developed a cost-effective iron hydroxide catalyst that enhances hydrogen production from sodium borohydride (SBH), a promising hydrogen storage material. The findings come from MANA’s Layered Nanochemistry Group led by Yusuke Ide.

The team modified green rust — a mixed-valent iron hydroxide — by treating it with copper chloride, forming nanoscale copper oxide clusters at particle edges. These clusters create highly active catalytic sites, while the green rust structure absorbs sunlight and transfers energy to boost the reaction. 

Performance tests showed turnover frequencies for hydrogen production comparable to or exceeding those of traditional precious-metal catalysts, with strong durability over repeated use. The team’s findings were recently published in ACS Catalyst

According to the researchers, the catalyst operates at room temperature, is relatively easy to produce, and could integrate with existing sodium borohydride-based hydrogen systems. Low-cost SBH production and pilot hydrogen-powered ship projects suggest this development may accelerate adoption of clean hydrogen energy, said the researchers. Ide said the catalyst could be applied to fuel cells in cars and ships, advancing emission-free mobility.

