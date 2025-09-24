BASF Breaks Ground on Industrial Heat Pump for CO2-Free Steam

BASF SE and project partner GIG Karasek held a groundbreaking ceremony at BASF’s Ludwigshafen, Germany, site to begin construction of one of the world’s largest industrial heat pumps for CO 2 -free steam generation. The system is designed to support electrified steam production at the main plant, the company said.

The heat pump will have a thermal output of just under 50 megawatts and use renewable electricity to produce CO 2 -free steam primarily for formic acid production. BASF said the project is expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by up to 100,000 metric tons, or roughly 98% of current emissions, by capturing waste heat from cooling processes in one of the site’s steam crackers.

Helmut Winterling, President of European Verbund Sites at BASF SE, said the project reflects the company’s goal to supply chemical products with lower carbon footprints. He noted that emission-free steam from the heat pump will partially replace fossil fuel–derived steam and that federal funding enables BASF to invest in green technologies at the Ludwigshafen site.

The heat pump, being developed in collaboration with GIG Karasek, reportedly will cover approximately 2,000 square meters and connect to the plant via pipe bridges. It is designed to produce up to 60 metric tons of steam per hour, totaling up to 500,000 metric tons annually, and features specialized components for integration into the chemical production environment, according to the company. Commissioning is scheduled for mid-2027.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy approved funding for the project last October, contributing up to €310 million ($363 million) through its Carbon Contracts for Difference program, BASF said.