EPA Proposes Adjustments to 2026–2027 Renewable Fuel Targets

The agency seeks input on how to account for refinery exemptions that reduced earlier blending requirements.
Sept. 17, 2025
Shutterstock
Biodiesel blend with bubbles

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking to revise renewable fuel volume requirements for 2026 and 2027. The revisions stem from small refinery exemptions granted for compliance years 2023–2025, which reduced the amount of gasoline and diesel that had to be blended with renewable fuels.

EPA said it is considering two approaches: adding back 100% of the previously exempted volumes or restoring 50%. The agency is also seeking feedback on other reallocation levels. Without adjustments, EPA said, unused compliance credits from the exemptions could lower demand for renewable fuel in 2026 and 2027.

The proposal affects how much ethanol, biodiesel and other renewable fuels refiners and importers must blend into the nation’s fuel supply. EPA emphasized in a press statement that the goal is to align final requirements with actual renewable fuel use and provide regulatory certainty for producers and refiners.

Upon publication in the Federal Register, EPA will hold a public hearing and open a 30-day public comment period.

About the Author

Amanda Joshi
Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for Chemical Processing Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

How They Make It Work – Emerson’s Rosemount 9195 Wedge Flow Meter
Workforce Matters: Who Protects the Protectors?
High-Performance Control with the Model 521
Sponsored
Dive Deep into Ranger QCT Valve Capabilities
Sponsored