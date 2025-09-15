BASF Certifies European Plastics Sites for Sustainable Feedstock Use

The division’s ten plants can now offer mass balance solutions across engineering plastics, polyurethanes and specialty polymers, said the company.
Sept. 15, 2025
BASF
Ludwigshafen, the world’s largest integrated chemical complex.

BASF announced Sept. 15 that its Performance Materials division has achieved REDcert² certification at all ten of its European production sites. The certification, which applies to engineering plastics, polyurethanes, thermoplastic polyurethanes and specialty polymers, reportedly allows the company to provide customers with mass balance solutions using sustainable feedstocks.

The company said the most recent addition was its polyurethane site in Malacky, Slovakia, which joined nine other certified plants across Europe. The milestone follows BASF Performance Materials’ January 2025 transition to renewable electricity at all European sites.

According to the company, REDcert² certification supports sustainable material flows through two approaches: a biomass balance method that incorporates renewable raw materials, and ChemCycling, which utilizes recycled feedstocks. Certified products are attributed to alternative raw materials that enter production at an early stage and are tracked through the mass balance system.

About the Author

Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for Chemical Processing Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Charged Risk: Taming Static Electricity in Glass-Lined Reactors
Grounds for Innovation: Brewing Plastic Alternatives
Tight Control. Maximum Performance.
Sponsored
Emergency Relief, Engineered for Safety
Sponsored