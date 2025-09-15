BASF Certifies European Plastics Sites for Sustainable Feedstock Use

BASF announced Sept. 15 that its Performance Materials division has achieved REDcert² certification at all ten of its European production sites. The certification, which applies to engineering plastics, polyurethanes, thermoplastic polyurethanes and specialty polymers, reportedly allows the company to provide customers with mass balance solutions using sustainable feedstocks.

The company said the most recent addition was its polyurethane site in Malacky, Slovakia, which joined nine other certified plants across Europe. The milestone follows BASF Performance Materials’ January 2025 transition to renewable electricity at all European sites.

According to the company, REDcert² certification supports sustainable material flows through two approaches: a biomass balance method that incorporates renewable raw materials, and ChemCycling, which utilizes recycled feedstocks. Certified products are attributed to alternative raw materials that enter production at an early stage and are tracked through the mass balance system.