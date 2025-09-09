Clariant to Supply Catalysts for World’s Largest Electric Steam Methane Reformer

Clariant announced Sept. 9 a supply agreement with SYPOX to manufacture catalysts for a 10-MW electric steam methane reformer (e-SMR), which reportedly will be the largest of its kind when it begins operations in 2026. The facility is expected to generate about 150 tons of syngas daily using renewable electricity.

SYPOX, founded in 2021 as a spinoff from the Technical University of Munich, develops technologies to electrify chemical processes that traditionally depend on fossil fuels. The company said its e-SMR design eliminates the need for external fuel combustion by directly electrifying the reforming reaction inside the reactor. Compared to conventional systems, the design is significantly more compact and is expected to reduce emissions from syngas production, according to SYPOX.

Clariant said the collaboration combines SYPOX’s electrical reformer technology with its catalyst expertise to lower emissions compared to conventional SMR processes. The company said the e-SMR system will be both the first commercial installation and the largest operating unit of its type.