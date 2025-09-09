Clariant to Supply Catalysts for World’s Largest Electric Steam Methane Reformer

Partnership with SYPOX will advance electrification of syngas production with reduced CO2 emissions.
Sept. 9, 2025
Clariant
Clariant to supply catalyst to SYPOX for world's largest electric steam methane reformer

Clariant announced Sept. 9 a supply agreement with SYPOX to manufacture catalysts for a 10-MW electric steam methane reformer (e-SMR), which reportedly will be the largest of its kind when it begins operations in 2026. The facility is expected to generate about 150 tons of syngas daily using renewable electricity.

SYPOX, founded in 2021 as a spinoff from the Technical University of Munich, develops technologies to electrify chemical processes that traditionally depend on fossil fuels. The company said its e-SMR design eliminates the need for external fuel combustion by directly electrifying the reforming reaction inside the reactor. Compared to conventional systems, the design is significantly more compact and is expected to reduce emissions from syngas production, according to SYPOX.

Clariant said the collaboration combines SYPOX’s electrical reformer technology with its catalyst expertise to lower emissions compared to conventional SMR processes. The company said the e-SMR system will be both the first commercial installation and the largest operating unit of its type.

About the Author

Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for Chemical Processing eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

How They Make It Work – Emerson’s Rosemount 9195 Wedge Flow Meter
Energy Saver: How Catalysts Can Transform Process Industry Efficiency
See Pressure Regulation in Action
Sponsored
Dual Protection. High-Performance Venting.
Sponsored