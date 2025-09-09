LG Chem and Toyota Tsusho Partner on Cathode Plant

LG Chem said Sept. 9 Toyota Tsusho Corp. has acquired a 25% equity stake in its cathode materials subsidiary LG-HY BCM in Gumi, South Korea, making the Toyota Group trading arm the plant’s second-largest shareholder. The revised ownership structure now includes LG Chem (51%), Toyota Tsusho (25%) and Huayou Cobalt (24%).

The company said the new shareholding arrangement ensures the Gumi plant complies with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s updated Prohibited Foreign Entity rules, introduced in July 2025. Toyota Tsusho plans to distribute part of the cathode active materials produced at the site to battery manufacturing customers in North America.

The Gumi plant has an annual production capacity of 66,000 tons and employs LG Chem’s precursor-free process. This process reportedly eliminates precursors by directly sintering custom-designed metal feedstocks, improving cost efficiency and product competitiveness.

The company said it is expanding its supply network with facilities in Korea, China and the United States, where a Tennessee plant is scheduled to open in 2026. LG Chem also cited major agreements signed in 2023 and 2024, including contracts with General Motors, Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America, and Toyota-Panasonic joint venture Prime Planet Energy.