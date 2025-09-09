LG Chem and Toyota Tsusho Partner on Cathode Plant

Toyota Tsusho acquires a 25% share in LG Chem’s Gumi cathode facility to boost North American battery supply.
Sept. 9, 2025
2 min read
LG Chem
LG Chem and Toyota Group Partner to Accelerate Cathode Materials Market Entry

LG Chem said Sept. 9 Toyota Tsusho Corp. has acquired a 25% equity stake in its cathode materials subsidiary LG-HY BCM in Gumi, South Korea, making the Toyota Group trading arm the plant’s second-largest shareholder. The revised ownership structure now includes LG Chem (51%), Toyota Tsusho (25%) and Huayou Cobalt (24%).

The company said the new shareholding arrangement ensures the Gumi plant complies with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s updated Prohibited Foreign Entity rules, introduced in July 2025. Toyota Tsusho plans to distribute part of the cathode active materials produced at the site to battery manufacturing customers in North America.

The Gumi plant has an annual production capacity of 66,000 tons and employs LG Chem’s precursor-free process. This process reportedly eliminates precursors by directly sintering custom-designed metal feedstocks, improving cost efficiency and product competitiveness.

The company said it is expanding its supply network with facilities in Korea, China and the United States, where a Tennessee plant is scheduled to open in 2026. LG Chem also cited major agreements signed in 2023 and 2024, including contracts with General Motors, Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing North America, and Toyota-Panasonic joint venture Prime Planet Energy.

About the Author

Email

Amanda Joshi

Managing Editor

Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

Sign up for Chemical Processing Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Cooling Towers: A Critical but Often Neglected Plant Component – Part 1
Cooling Towers: A Critical but Often Neglected Plant Component – Part 2
See Pressure Regulation in Action
Sponsored
Dual Protection. High-Performance Venting.
Sponsored