    Bondalti Starts Operations at New Chlor-Alkali Plant in Portugal

    Sept. 2, 2025
    The facility is designed to cut power use and support decarbonization targets in chemical production.

    Portuguese chemical manufacturer Bondalti Chemicals announced it has begun operating a new chlor-alkali production plant in Estarreja, Portugal. The project was carried out with CAC Engineering of Germany and uses Asahi Kasei’s electrolysis technology.

    The facility includes nine electrolyzers designed to reduce energy consumption and optimize material use in the chlor-alkali process, according to the companies. One electrolyzer will be used for trial runs of new ion exchange membranes and electrodes, with a goal of lowering power demand and improving recyclability of system components. Used cells and electrodes from the trials will be recycled into materials for new parts.

    The project received partial funding through Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan. Bondalti said the modernization aligns with the European Union’s tightening decarbonization regulations and represents a step toward the company’s sustainability strategy.

    David Lopes, director of Bondalti, said the start-up “marks a strategic milestone in Bondalti’s commitment to sustainable innovation and operational excellence.” Yoshifumi Kado of Asahi Kasei said the collaboration will “expand the boundaries of the European chlor-alkali industry, contributing to a more sustainable approach to manufacturing.”

