    • Genki Kobayashi, RIKEN
    Barium titanate oxyhydride

    Grinding Boosts Hydrogen Storage in Perovskite Powders

    Aug. 29, 2025
    Researchers say the method could improve catalysts for ammonia production and guide future materials design.

    A team led by Genki Kobayashi at the RIKEN Pioneering Research Institute in Japan announced it has developed a mechanochemical process that nearly doubles the hydrogen-storage capacity of perovskite crystalline powders, a breakthrough with direct implications for ammonia synthesis and hydrogen economy applications. The findings were reported in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

    The research addresses a longstanding challenge: conventional high-temperature or high-pressure methods replace only about 17% of oxygen ions in perovskite powders with hydride ions, limiting hydrogen storage potential. By physically grinding and mixing compounds at room temperature, the researchers achieved a 34% replacement rate, effectively maximizing hydrogen saturation in barium titanate oxyhydride.

    Tests showed that mechanochemically produced powders not only stored more hydrogen but also performed better as catalysts for ammonia production compared to materials synthesized with heat. Analysis revealed that the grinding process induced lattice deformations that enhanced catalytic activity.

    According to the researchers, the results provide design guidelines for functional materials that incorporate hydride ions. While 34% is likely the upper storage limit for barium titanate, the team expects other perovskite materials may achieve even higher capacities. Kobayashi said the mechanochemical approach could ultimately support advances in ammonia synthesis and electrochemical devices such as fuel cells.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations