    ICIS Adds Industry Speakers to 14th World Chemical Purchasing Conference

    Aug. 27, 2025
    Economists, procurement leaders and energy market analysts join December event in Jersey City.

    ICIS has announced additional speakers for the 14th World Chemical Purchasing Conference, scheduled for Dec. 4–5, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Jersey City. The event will address challenges for global procurement teams, including trade policy shifts, volatile energy markets and changing economic conditions, according to the company.

    New sessions will feature perspectives on the U.S. economic outlook, tariff regimes and global energy dynamics. Confirmed speakers include Martha Moore, chief economist and managing director at the American Chemistry Council; James Ray, vice president, consulting – Americas at ICIS; and Kojo Orgle, markets reporter at ICIS.

    Other speakers announced include James Jones (Nova Chemicals), Joseph Reinholtz (DNP Foods), Sanjay Moolji (Tricon Energy), Dr. Kevin Swift (ICIS), Max Cornwell (Polyrol), Ashish Dhongde (Unilever), Toby Murtagh (Salis), Shashi Mandapaty (Synapsys) and Rajeev Aggarwal (Honeywell).

    In addition to the conference, an Advanced Purchasing Skills Training Course will be offered. Led by Ray, the course will cover commercial insight, forecasting techniques and supplier management tools.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

