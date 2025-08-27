ICIS Adds Industry Speakers to 14th World Chemical Purchasing Conference

ICIS has announced additional speakers for the 14th World Chemical Purchasing Conference, scheduled for Dec. 4–5, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Jersey City. The event will address challenges for global procurement teams, including trade policy shifts, volatile energy markets and changing economic conditions, according to the company.

New sessions will feature perspectives on the U.S. economic outlook, tariff regimes and global energy dynamics. Confirmed speakers include Martha Moore, chief economist and managing director at the American Chemistry Council; James Ray, vice president, consulting – Americas at ICIS; and Kojo Orgle, markets reporter at ICIS.

Other speakers announced include James Jones (Nova Chemicals), Joseph Reinholtz (DNP Foods), Sanjay Moolji (Tricon Energy), Dr. Kevin Swift (ICIS), Max Cornwell (Polyrol), Ashish Dhongde (Unilever), Toby Murtagh (Salis), Shashi Mandapaty (Synapsys) and Rajeev Aggarwal (Honeywell).

In addition to the conference, an Advanced Purchasing Skills Training Course will be offered. Led by Ray, the course will cover commercial insight, forecasting techniques and supplier management tools.