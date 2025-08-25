DuPont Wins Three 2025 R&D 100 Awards

DuPont announced it has received three 2025 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category. The annual awards, sponsored by R&D World Magazine, recognize the 100 most innovative technologies developed over the past year.

The company’s winning products include protective garments designed for chemical and fire hazards, a reverse osmosis membrane for wastewater reuse, and a photoresist technology for semiconductor manufacturing.

DuPont's Tychem 6000 SFR fabric was recognized for its ability to provide at least 30 minutes of protection against more than 250 chemical challenges, including chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals, said the company in a statement.

Its FilmTec Fortilife XC160 membrane reportedly can operate under ultra-high-pressure conditions to increase water recovery. The UV 26GNF Photoresist technology is said to deliver precision lithographic patterning while using a non-fluorine alternative to traditional fluorine-containing compounds.

The R&D 100 Awards, now in their 63rd year, received entries from 13 countries and regions for 2025. Nominations were evaluated by a panel of 54 industry professionals, said DuPont.