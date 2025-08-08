Plastic Additives Database Expansion Supports Transparent Management

The International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) has updated its Plastic Additives Database to enhance transparency and support sound chemicals management globally. The enhanced database confirms approximately 4,549 plastic additives currently in commerce, with 94.5% of these listed on at least one major chemicals regulatory inventory and 90% having readily accessible toxicological data for risk assessment purposes. The resource now contains information on nearly 13,400 chemicals associated with plastics and provides expanded access to risk assessment data from regulatory authorities worldwide, including TSCA, REACH and AICIS. The database serves as a centralized platform for governments, researchers and NGOs to access verified information on plastic additives and their applications.

"With these updates, ICCA's Plastic Additives Database is the most comprehensive international resource of its kind,” said Marco Mensink, council secretary of ICCA and director general of Cefic, in an Aug. 7 news release. “By aggregating and sharing this information on plastic additives, we are supporting capacity building efforts and more informed chemicals management worldwide. This shows our industry's commitment to transparency and to strengthening global chemicals management."