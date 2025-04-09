Chevron Announces Job Cuts as Headquarters Move to Houston

Apr. 7—Chevron announced plans to lay off 600 employees at its California headquarters as the company prepares to relocate its corporate operations to Houston, Texas. The company, one of the world's largest oil and gas producers, confirmed that the job cuts would affect various departments at its longtime home base in San Ramon, California.

According to Chevron's notice to the California Employment Development Department, the initial rounds of cuts are scheduled to take place on June 1.

"Chevron is taking action to simplify our organizational structure, execute faster and more effectively, and position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness," Henry Perea, Chevron's manager of state government affairs, wrote in an official Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice the company sent to the state labor agency on March 27.

The WARN notice stated that the staff reductions will impact workers at Chevron's San Ramon hub in California.

"We will have fewer positions, unfortunately, fewer people," Perea stated in the WARN notice.

This decision marks a significant step in Chevron's ongoing restructuring efforts, driven by the company's relocation to Texas. As Chevron shifts its corporate operations to Houston, the company aims to reduce costs and enhance efficiency, aligning with industry-wide trends of downsizing.

The oil giant said more cuts could occur in the near future.

"We also expect further layoffs, but the scope and number for Chevron Lakeside [San Ramon office] have not yet been determined," Chevron stated in the WARN notice.

The California office has served as Chevron's global headquarters for over two decades. In August, the company confirmed it would officially relocate its home base to Houston, describing the move as "a continuation of the trend we have seen over the last decade."

"Houston is home to our largest U.S. employee base (approx. 7,000)," said Chevron spokesperson Randy Stuart at the time of the announcement. "Texas offers a business-friendly environment, a more affordable cost of living and better proximity to key counterparts in the service sector, our industry and academia," Stuart said.

In February, Chevron announced its intention to lay off 15 to 20 percent of its workforce by the end of 2026.

The layoffs come months after Chevron announced a proposed $53 billion acquisition of Hess Corporation, a deal that remains under regulatory review.

