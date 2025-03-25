BASF Invests in Coatings Business, Sells Vattenfall Stake

BASF’s Coatings division has expanded its production capacity for polyester and polyurethane resin at its Caojing plant in Shanghai, China, the company said March 24.

Originally established in 2015 with an annual capacity of 8,000 metric tons of polyester and polyurethane resin, the plant has now increased its capacity to 18,800 metric tons per year — a more than twofold increase, according to the company.

The division also plans to enhance its electrocoat binder production through process optimization at the site starting in early 2026. The move will better support the growth of all coating layers used by automotive OEMs and component manufacturers over the next decade in the Asia Pacific region, said BASF in its press statement.

Located in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park, the BASF Caojing resin plant produces a range coatings raw materials, including acrylics, polyester, polyurethane, e-coat binder and intermediate grinding resin. The facility is powered by 100% renewable energy, BASF said.

Wind Farm Investment in Germany

As part of its renewable energy efforts, the company also said March 25 that it’s sold a 49% equity share in Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms back to Vattenfall and secured access to a long-term renewable electricity supply.

The sale will streamline its current portfolio of renewable power projects, BASF said in a March 25 press release. The company will continue its collaboration with Vattenfall by securing a long-term supply of renewable power for chemical production in Europe.

The Nordlicht wind farm, now wholly owned by Vattenfall, is located in the German North Sea near the island of Borkum and consists of two separate locations: Nordlicht 1, with a capacity of around 980 megawatts and Nordlicht 2, with around 630-megawatt capacity.

In 2024, electricity from renewable sources as a share of BASF’s total electricity consumption rose to 26% from 20% in 2023, according to the company. BASF said it will continue to reduce its emissions through power purchase agreements and direct investments.