DuPont Fined $480,000 for Chemical Leak in Louisiana

DuPont’s chemical manufacturing plant in LaPlace, Louisiana, has agreed to pay a $480,000 federal fine and install equipment to stop the release of benzene from a storage tank and pipe.

DuPont and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) settled after an unannounced inspection in 2021 found several releases of benzene at levels greater than federal limits, The Advocate reported.

The EPA reported that officials monitored 77 valves and two pumps on the first day of its inspection. They measured 20,100 parts per million (ppm) of benzene streaming from a vent on a benzene waste tank, and 1,933 ppm of benzene leaking out of a second pressure/vacuum valve.

The inspectors also found an open-ended line from a valve and a second valve in a different location leaking about 542 ppm of benzene, just above the EPA limit of 500 ppm.

Daniel Turner, a spokesperson for DuPont Specialty Products, shared with The Advocate, "From the time the on-site inspection occurred, we have disputed the instrument readings captured by EPA from those of our contractors. However, we have taken immediate corrective actions to resolve the issues identified in the inspection process. It is important to note that there have been no impacts to site personnel or to the community related to this matter."

DuPont said its own measurements found much lower benzene levels of 1,650 ppm being released from the tank, but still higher than the EPA’s limit. DuPont officials also found 2,030 ppm leaking from the second valve on the tank, and 767 ppm leaking from the uncapped line and nearby valve, both more than EPA measurements.

According to the EPA, benzene has been found to cause an increase in leukemia cases for those occupationally exposed. Women who have inhaled high levels of benzene have reported reproductive effects, and long-term exposure can also cause blood disorders. Short-term exposure can cause drowsiness, dizziness, headaches, eye, skin, and respiratory tract irritation, and at high levels can cause unconsciousness.

The DuPont plant manufactures paraphenylenediamine, or PPDA, a chemical the company ships to another DuPont facility to manufacture Kevlar, used in making bulletproof vests.

The plant operates 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, and employs about 280 at the site.