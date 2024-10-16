EPA Releases 2023 Greenhouse Gas Reporting Data

On Oct. 15, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released 2023 greenhouse gas (GHG) data collected under the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP). According to the agency, reported direct emissions of greenhouse gases from large stationary sources, representing approximately 50% of total U.S. emissions, were down by approximately 4% from 2022.

The EPA said more than 8,100 industrial facilities reported greenhouse gas emissions with data revealing:

Power plants were the largest stationary source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, with 1,320 facilities emitting approximately 1.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide. Reported power plant emissions decreased by 7.2%. There is a 33.8% decrease in emissions since 2011 reflecting the long-term shifts in power sector fuel-stock from coal to natural gas.

Petroleum and natural gas systems were the second largest stationary source of reported emissions, reporting 322 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Reported emissions for 2023 were 1.4% higher than in 2022, and 16.4% higher than 2016. (2016 is the earliest year of comparable data for this sector, as new industry segments began reporting that year.)

Reported direct emissions from other large sources in the industrial and waste sectors were a combined 785 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2023, down 1.1% from 2022, and down 10.3% since 2011.

From 2011 to 2023, total reported GHG emissions from large facilities decreased by approximately 22%, driven by a decrease in power plant emissions.

This is the fourteenth year of data collection for most sectors under the GHGRP. As directed by Congress, the EPA collects annual, facility-level emissions data from major industrial sources, including oil and gas production. GHGRP also collects activity data from upstream fossil fuel and industrial gas suppliers.

Data reported from both direct emitters and upstream suppliers combined cover 85% to 90% of total U.S. GHG emissions.