    Microsoft Taps Nuclear Power for Data Centers in 20-Year Deal

    Oct. 4, 2024
    Tech giant embraces nuclear energy to fuel data centers' growing demands.

    Source IT Pro

    Microsoft has entered a 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation to power its data centers using nuclear energy from the reopened Three Mile Island Unit 1 in Pennsylvania, according to a news story from IT Pro. This aligns with Microsoft's goal to match its data center power use in the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland region with carbon-free energy. The project will restore the plant, adding over 800 MW of carbon-free electricity to the grid and creating 3,400 new jobs. The facility, to be renamed Crane Clean Energy Center, is expected to be operational by 2028. This move highlights the growing trend among tech giants to utilize nuclear power for data centers, with AWS and Oracle pursuing similar initiatives. Nuclear energy's ability to provide consistent, carbon-free power makes it attractive for high-demand applications like data centers. This trend underscores the importance of nuclear technology in addressing the energy needs of large-scale industrial operations while supporting decarbonization efforts.

