  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • DOE Launches Emissions Value Request Process for Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit
    1. Industry News

    DOE Launches Emissions Value Request Process for Clean Hydrogen Tax Credit

    Sept. 30, 2024
    Clean hydrogen producers: New DOE process may impact your tax credits.

    Source The U.S. Department of Energy

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has launched its Emissions Value Request Process to support the Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit (45V) implementation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This tax credit was established under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

    This process is designed for taxpayers whose hydrogen production technology or feedstock isn't included in the latest 45VH2-GREET model. These individuals can now request an emissions value from the DOE, which is required to petition the Internal Revenue Service for a provisional emissions rate (PER).

    The Emissions Value Request Process was first introduced in Treasury's December 2023 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for the 45V tax credit. In April 2024, Treasury issued a supplemental notice to gather feedback on the proposed information collection for this process.

    After considering stakeholder comments, the DOE has now outlined specific procedures and requirements for accessing the process and is accepting applications.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.