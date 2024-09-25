$35M Monsanto Settlement Covers PCB Damage in Waterways

The Los Angeles City Council has settled a lawsuit for $35 million with agriculture giant Monsanto and two smaller companies over damage from polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chemicals long banned and linked to health problems including cancer.

In March 2022, the city sued Monsanto, which was acquired by the German corporation Bayer in 2018, and smaller chemical companies Solutia Inc. and Pharmacia.

The complaint sought compensation for the cost of past cleanups — and for future abatement of PCBs. The chemicals tainted and continue to pollute many Los Angeles waterways, such as the Santa Monica Bay, Los Angeles Harbor and Echo Park Lake, reports the Los Angeles Times.

PCBs are human-made organic chemicals that have no known taste or smell and range in consistency from oils to waxes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), exposure to PCBs increases the chances of a person developing cancer while diminishing the effectiveness of the immune system and damaging reproductive organs and the nervous system.

PCBs were produced and used domestically from roughly 1929 until they were banned in 1979. From the 1930s through 1977, Monsanto was the sole producer of PCBs in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The lawsuit alleged Monsanto knew that “its commercial PCB formulations were highly toxic and would inevitably produce precisely the contamination and human health risks that have occurred.” Instead of informing public officials, the company “misled the public, regulators and its own customers about these key facts.”

The settlement avoids a court trial, which presented some risk to the city.

Seattle also claimed a $160-million settlement with Monsanto in July over PCBs in the city's drainage system and rivers.