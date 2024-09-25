$35M Monsanto Settlement Covers PCB Damage in Waterways

A company spokesperson reached out to Chemical Processing via email with the following statement: “Monsanto has reached a settlement agreement with the City of Los Angeles to resolve its claims related to PCBs, a legacy product the company ceased producing in 1977. The settlement contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing by Monsanto and will result in the dismissal of the City’s pending case. Under the terms of the agreement, Monsanto will make a payment of $35 million to the City of Los Angeles, in line with most prior settlement agreements. Monsanto remains committed to defending cases at trial and will only consider settlements when it is in the company’s interest to do so. The company never manufactured or disposed of PCBs in the Los Angeles area, discontinued its own legal production of PCBs nearly five decades ago, conducted hundreds of studies on PCB safety, provided appropriate warnings to its customers based on the state-of-the science at the time, and has committed to participation in agency processes where it has been determined to be a potentially responsible party."
The company spokesperson added: “Monsanto has a lawsuit pending in Missouri against six former PCB customers seeking to enforce contracts under which these companies agreed to fully defend and indemnify Monsanto, and the company recently retained Mark Lanier, a nationally recognized plaintiff lawyer, to represent it in this litigation. Monsanto entered into these indemnity agreements, beginning in 1972, as a condition of continuing to provide these former customers with bulk PCBs for use in their finished products. PCBs were highly valued as nonflammable safety fluids, specified by many electrical and building codes as well as insurance companies to protect against serious fire risk.”