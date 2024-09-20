  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Obioma Uche, Rochester Institute of Technology
    1. Industry News

    RIT Researcher Awarded $250K to Develop Greener Methane-to-Ethylene Process

    Sept. 20, 2024
    Grant from the National Science Foundation funds exploration of a one-step ethylene production route using transition metal sulfide catalysts.

    Source Rochester Institute of Technology

    Obioma Uche, an assistant professor of chemical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology, is researching a more efficient process to convert methane to ethylene using selective catalysts. This research aims to develop a more environmentally friendly method of producing ethylene, a crucial raw material in the chemical industry, while addressing global emission reduction goals.

    “Methane is a key component of natural gas which is a fossil fuel,” said Uche in a news release. “But the benefit of using natural gas is that there are large untapped sources still present. And the reason this work is so important is not so much the actual source material but the desired end product. Ethylene is the number one organic compound produced worldwide.”

    Uche received a $250,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to explore a one-step ethylene production route using transition metal sulfide catalysts. This method could reduce unwanted by-products like carbon dioxide compared to current multi-step processes.

    “Previous research has been done in this area, but there’s lot less information about this process,” she said. “What is the pathway for this reaction? What is the mechanism for this reaction? What kind of kinetics is expected? What is the best sulfide catalyst to help you perform this oxidated coupling of methane? There are a lot of gaps that need to be filled, so as a computational scientist, I can use simulation tools to help fill in some of the gaps.”

    The two-year project will employ theoretical calculations and simulations to screen effective catalysts and investigate reaction mechanisms. It aims to enhance the economic viability of this alternative approach in the U.S. chemical industry.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.