$7.5 Million Defense Grant Awarded for Cutting-Edge Chemical Processes

Rice University's Naomi Halas has secured a $7.5 million Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative (MURI) grant from the United States Department of Defense Air Force Office of Scientific Research. The project, "Combining Nonequilibrium Chemistries with Atomic Precision," focuses on plasmon-controlled single-atom catalysis. It aims to merge plasmonic photocatalysis with single-atom reactors for more efficient and specific chemical processes.

“This project is all about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in chemistry,” Halas said in a news release. “Plasmonic photocatalysis is the most promising example of nonequilibrium chemistry that gives rise to unique and unconventional chemical reaction pathways. Pairing it with the precise control over chemical bonds and reaction outcomes achieved through single-atom reactive sites is revolutionary.”

The project builds on Halas's previous work, which has led to commercial applications in cancer treatment and hydrogen fuel production. This MURI grant, Halas's fifth as lead investigator, represents a significant advancement in energy-efficient chemistry with potential applications in various fields.