Energy Transfer LNG Pipeline Fire Still Burning

An Energy Transfer liquified natural gas (LNG) pipeline in La Porte, Texas, was still on fire the morning of Sept. 17, a day after an SUV apparently drove through a fence and struck an above-ground valve, according to news reports.

Energy Transfer issued a statement at 9 a.m. EST saying “the fire continues to burn itself out this morning, which is the safest way to manage the incident.”

Air-quality monitoring readings did not show any impact on air quality, according to the company.

Harris County Pollution Control confirmed that monitoring and surveillance did not detect volatile organic compounds. Moderate amounts of particulate matter from the smoke were present, but didn’t pose an immediate risk for healthy populations, the county pollution control center said.

Residents in the area have been evacuated and are being housed in area hotels until the evacuation orders are lifted, Energy Transfer said.

According to news reports, terrorism has been ruled out as a possible cause of the incident. Energy Transfer said it’s working with local authorities to manage the response and cooperate in the investigation.

The company provided a hotline number for any residents still needing assistance due to the fire. They can call 855-430-4491 or send an email to [email protected].