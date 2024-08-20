SICK and Endress+Hauser Partner to Elevate Process Automation

Customers will benefit by accessing Endress+Hauser’s extensive sales network, the company said.

Around 800 specialized sales and service employees in 42 countries will transfer from SICK to Endress+Hauser.

Beginning in 2025, the companies will produce and develop analyzers and flowmeters through a 50/50 joint venture.

It will employ about 730 people at several locations in Germany. The joint venture will work closely with Endress+Hauser’s competence centers to drive product innovations forward efficiently.

The partnership will have a mutual benefit for both companies, according to a news release.

SICK markets its products to various process industries, including the chemical sector, as well as waste management and ship building. These industries use SICK’s products to analyze emissions in flue gas cleaning or for measuring the flow of natural gas and hydrogen.

“This strategic partnership opens up opportunities for growth and development for SICK and Endress+Hauser,” says Peter Selders, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group.

“We are taking this path because by collaborating and networking we can achieve more together in a reasonable amount of time than either side could on its own – all this for the benefit of our customers, employees and both companies.”

Selders added that the company is looking to help the process industry become more sustainable using both companies’ technological and market expertise.

The transaction is expected to close near the end of 2024 subject to approval by antitrust authorities.