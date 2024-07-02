Chemours Restarts Normal Operations at Mexican Titanium Dioxide Plant

Chemours said June 24 it would resume normal operations at its titanium dioxide plant in Altamira, Mexico, after the Mexican government lifted its prior water intake restrictions.

Water restrictions were in place within the state of Tamaulipas due to a severe drought.

In May, authorities cut the water supply to chemical operations and other industrial facilities in half, reported chemical industry data insights firm ICIS.

Tamaulipas is home to several petrochemical plants, including those owned by Chemours and INEOS Styrolution, which declared a force majeure from its facilities in Altamira due to the restrictions, ICIS reported.