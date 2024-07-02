  • Newsletters
    Mexico Drought
    1. Industry News

    Chemours Restarts Normal Operations at Mexican Titanium Dioxide Plant

    July 2, 2024
    Altamira facility returns to full operations, signaling relief for petrochemical manufacturers in drought-affected Tamaulipas.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Chemours said June 24 it would resume normal operations at its titanium dioxide plant in Altamira, Mexico, after the Mexican government lifted its prior water intake restrictions.

    Water restrictions were in place within the state of Tamaulipas due to a severe drought.

    In May, authorities cut the water supply to chemical operations and other industrial facilities in half, reported chemical industry data insights firm ICIS.

    Tamaulipas is home to several petrochemical plants, including those owned by Chemours and INEOS Styrolution, which declared a force majeure from its facilities in Altamira due to the restrictions, ICIS reported.

