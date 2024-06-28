DOE Doles Out $16 Million to Transform Carbon Dioxide

The U.S. Department of Energy announced on June 27 it is offering $16 million in funding for projects that convert carbon dioxide emissions into valuable products. This initiative, part of President Biden's Investing in America agenda, aims to develop sustainable feedstocks and conversion technologies for producing environmentally friendly fuels, materials and other carbon-based products. The effort supports the administration's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and aligns with DOE's Clean Fuels and Products Energy Earthshot.

The funding focuses on two areas: testing electrochemical systems for converting CO2 into value-added products, and studying the feasibility of retrofitting refineries and petrochemical facilities for carbon conversion. This research aims to provide alternatives to petroleum-derived products while reducing climate pollution.

Applicants must submit Community Benefits Plans to ensure meaningful engagement with and tangible benefits to the communities where projects will be located, addressing job creation, diversity and benefits to disadvantaged communities under the Justice40 Initiative.