Akzo Nobel Invests $3.6 Million in Mexico Coatings Plant

Paint and coatings manufacturer Akzo Nobel said June 20 it is investing $3.6 million at its coil and extrusion coatings manufacturing facility in Garcia, Mexico, to increase production capacity and efficiency for its North American customers.

The expansion will boost coatings production by roughly 35% by the third quarter of 2024, the company said. The first phase of the project has been finalized, including the addition of 12 new portable tanks with varying batch capacities and a fixed tank with a 1,200-gallon capacity.

The company has been boosting capcity to meet increasing demand for new coating materials, said Manoel Rodrigues, Akzo Nobel’s regional commercial director for Coil Americas.

“Our customers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, durability and performance and demand for coil and extrusion coatings is projected to increase over the next few years. By expanding production and increasing efficiency at our facilities across North America and elsewhere, we’re able to continue growing with our customers, whilst driving innovation and delivering high-quality products,” Rodrigues said.

The investment follows a $70 million investment in an industrial coatings site in Huron, Ohio, and manufacturing and R&D facilities in High Point, North Carolina. The site in Huron includes a recently completed pilot plant.

Akzo Nobel has three coil and extrusion coatings-focused manufacturing facilities in North America.