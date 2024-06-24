  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    1. Industry News

    Akzo Nobel Invests $3.6 Million in Mexico Coatings Plant

    June 24, 2024
    Company looks to increase supply chain efficiencies by expanding coatings footprint.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Paint and coatings manufacturer Akzo Nobel said June 20 it is investing $3.6 million at its coil and extrusion coatings manufacturing facility in Garcia, Mexico, to increase production capacity and efficiency for its North American customers.

    The expansion will boost coatings production by roughly 35% by the third quarter of 2024, the company said. The first phase of the project has been finalized, including the addition of 12 new portable tanks with varying batch capacities and a fixed tank with a 1,200-gallon capacity.

    The company has been boosting capcity to meet increasing demand for new coating materials, said Manoel Rodrigues, Akzo Nobel’s regional commercial director for Coil Americas.

    “Our customers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, durability and performance and demand for coil and extrusion coatings is projected to increase over the next few years. By expanding production and increasing efficiency at our facilities across North America and elsewhere, we’re able to continue growing with our customers, whilst driving innovation and delivering high-quality products,” Rodrigues said.

    The investment follows a $70 million investment in an industrial coatings site in Huron, Ohio, and manufacturing and R&D facilities in High Point, North Carolina. The site in Huron includes a recently completed pilot plant.

    Akzo Nobel has three coil and extrusion coatings-focused manufacturing facilities in North America.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Comprehensive Compressed Air Assessments: The 5-Step Process

    A comprehensive compressed air audit will identify energy savings in an air system. This paper defines the 5 steps necessary for an effective air audit.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Latest from Industry News

    Most Read

    Sponsored