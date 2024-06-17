  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    1. Industry News

    Trinseo Completes Solar Installation in Finland

    June 17, 2024
    Specialty materials producer aims to boost non-fossil electricity share to 30% by 2030.

    Source Trinseo

    Specialty material producer Trinseo has completed a solar panel installation project at its latex binders manufacturing facility in Hamina, Finland, the company said June 12.

    The project aligns with the company's strategy to reduce scope 2 emissions – indirect emissions from the purchase of energy.

    Trinseo is looking to increase its share of electricity from non-fossil sources from 5% to 30% by 2030, the company said.

    The renewable energy supplies also will help the site reduce its fossil-based energy consumption. The company expects the solar panels will reduce its CO2emissions by approximately 122,878 kg per year. 

    The company partnered with Finnish electricity supplier Helen Oy for a 10-year energy consumption commitment for the installation of 1,800 solar panel modules.

    The project is the company’s third renewable energy supply installation.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Comprehensive Compressed Air Assessments: The 5-Step Process

    A comprehensive compressed air audit will identify energy savings in an air system. This paper defines the 5 steps necessary for an effective air audit.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Latest from Industry News

    Most Read

    Sponsored