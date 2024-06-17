Trinseo Completes Solar Installation in Finland

Specialty material producer Trinseo has completed a solar panel installation project at its latex binders manufacturing facility in Hamina, Finland, the company said June 12.

The project aligns with the company's strategy to reduce scope 2 emissions – indirect emissions from the purchase of energy.

Trinseo is looking to increase its share of electricity from non-fossil sources from 5% to 30% by 2030, the company said.

The renewable energy supplies also will help the site reduce its fossil-based energy consumption. The company expects the solar panels will reduce its CO 2 emissions by approximately 122,878 kg per year.

The company partnered with Finnish electricity supplier Helen Oy for a 10-year energy consumption commitment for the installation of 1,800 solar panel modules.

The project is the company’s third renewable energy supply installation.