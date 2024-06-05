Trillium Renewable Chemicals Enters Sustainable Acrylonitrile Production

Trillium Renewable Chemicals has selected the INEOS Nitriles’ Green Lake facility in Port Lavaca, Texas, for its demonstration plant for converting plant-based glycerol into acrylonitrile. The demonstration plant is named “Project Falcon.”

Trillium Renewable Chemicals’ technology produces sustainable acrylonitrile, a key raw material in numerous industries, including toys, auto parts, aerospace components, medical supplies and apparel.

The operation of Project Falcon will help to validate commercial-scale economics and product carbon footprint at scale. Emphasis will be placed on achieving process performance criteria such as plant uptime, demonstrating key equipment in its final form and securing qualification as a supplier of bio-based acrylonitrile. Set to start operations in early 2025, the project will run through early 2026.