  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    1. Industry News

    Trillium Renewable Chemicals Enters Sustainable Acrylonitrile Production

    June 5, 2024
    Project Falcon will start operations in early 2025.

    Source Trillium Renewable Chemicals, INEOS

    Trillium Renewable Chemicals has selected the INEOS Nitriles’ Green Lake facility in Port Lavaca, Texas, for its demonstration plant for converting plant-based glycerol into acrylonitrile. The demonstration plant is named “Project Falcon.”

    Trillium Renewable Chemicals’ technology produces sustainable acrylonitrile, a key raw material in numerous industries, including toys, auto parts, aerospace components, medical supplies and apparel. 

    The operation of Project Falcon will help to validate commercial-scale economics and product carbon footprint at scale. Emphasis will be placed on achieving process performance criteria such as plant uptime, demonstrating key equipment in its final form and securing qualification as a supplier of bio-based acrylonitrile. Set to start operations in early 2025, the project will run through early 2026.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Heat Recovery: Turning Air Compressors into an Energy Source

    More than just providing plant air, they're also a useful source of heat, energy savings, and sustainable operations.

    Latest from Industry News

    Most Read

    Sponsored