Exxon Mobil Workers Could Resume Strike in France

Workers at an Exxon Mobil petrochemical plant in France say they may resume their strike June 5 if they can’t finalize an agreement with the company, Reuters reported.

About 20 employees have been striking since May 24 in response to the company’s announcement last month that it would shut down its Port Jerome Gravenchon, complex in Northern France.

Exxon Mobil said it would cease operations at its steam cracker and shut down chemical production at the Gravenchon site this year. This decision is expected to result in 677 employees losing their jobs starting in 2025.

The workers had reached a tentative agreement last week and resumed work on May 30, according to the Reuters report. But the union indicated the employees could resume their strike this week if an agreement could not be finalized.

Exxon Mobil said refining operations have not been affected by the strike, according to Reuters.