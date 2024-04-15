  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Air Liquide to Build Renewable Natural Gas Units in Michigan and Pennsylvania

    April 15, 2024
    Facilities will produce biogas from manure feedstock in an anaerobic digester and return the waste to farms for agricultural use.

    Air Liquide plans to expand its renewable natural gas operations in the U.S. with the construction of two new production units, the company said in an April 10 news release.

    The company will build one unit in Center Township, Pennsylvania, and another in Holland Township, Michigan.

    The facilities will produce biogas from manure feedstock in an anaerobic digester and return the waste to farms for agricultural use. Air Liquide will use a gas separation membrane technology to purify the biogas and turn it into renewable natural gas, or biomethane, to supply the natural gas grid.

    The production units will have a total capacity of 74 GWh.

    Air Liquide has 26 biomethane operational production units in the world with a total production capacity of about 1.8 terawatt hours.

    The expansion of biomethane production falls in line with the company’s Advance for 2025 sustainability initiative, said Armelle Levieux, member of Air Liquide’s executive committee and vice president of innovation.

    “With these two new biomethane production units, Air Liquide is reinforcing its presence in the U.S. RNG (renewable natural gas) production market,” Levieux said.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

