Air Liquide to Build Renewable Natural Gas Units in Michigan and Pennsylvania

Air Liquide plans to expand its renewable natural gas operations in the U.S. with the construction of two new production units, the company said in an April 10 news release.

The company will build one unit in Center Township, Pennsylvania, and another in Holland Township, Michigan.

The facilities will produce biogas from manure feedstock in an anaerobic digester and return the waste to farms for agricultural use. Air Liquide will use a gas separation membrane technology to purify the biogas and turn it into renewable natural gas, or biomethane, to supply the natural gas grid.