A decades-long battle to ban asbestos in the United States concluded March 18 when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it would prohibit its remaining uses, marking the first regulation to be finalized under 2016 revisions to the Toxic Substances Control Act.

Under the ruling, the EPA has outlawed uses of chrysotile asbestos, the last known form of the material currently in use within the U.S. Asbestos, once commonly used in insulation, has been linked to more than 40,000 cancer-related deaths per year.

Some of the current uses for chrysotile asbestos include gaskets and automotive brakes. The chlor-alkali sector uses asbestos diaphragms to make sodium hydroxide and chlorine to disinfect drinking water and wastewater.

Following the EPA announcement, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) commended the agency for allowing for an incremental phase-out period but reiterated previous statements that the EPA is not using the “best-available science” to make its determinations.

“Chrysotile asbestos diaphragm technology is being used safely by the chlor-alkali industry,” according to a statement by ACC’s chlorine panel. “This conclusion is supported by the data submitted to EPA by industry as part of the 2020 risk evaluation.”

But chrysotile asbestos is not the only way to disinfect water, the EPA said. Two-thirds of the chlorine produced in the U.S. is produced without using asbestos, the agency noted.