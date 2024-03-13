UK Invests in Future Green Chemists

Chemists at the University of York, UK, will help train the next generation of chemists in the skills needed for a greener, more sustainable future through two Centers of Doctoral Training (CDT).

The Centers are part of the UK’s £1-billion ($1.2 billion) investment in engineering and physical sciences doctoral skills announced by Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation.

The Chemical Synthesis for a Healthy Planet CDT, in partnership with the University of Oxford, will train a generation of sustainability-driven synthetic chemists to address global challenges in energy and materials, human health and food security.

The Process Industries: Net Zero CDT, in collaboration with Newcastle University, will explore how the process industries can significantly improve efficiency and environmental impact, focusing on how they manage energy, materials and data flows. The CDT will train a unique cohort of process intensification and green chemistry experts with the skills needed to be the architects of the UK process industries’ net zero transition.

Students at both CDTs will receive training in the skills necessary to deliver the chemical industry of the future before embarking on industry-co-supervised projects to develop innovative, sustainable chemical strategies for solving real-world problems.