2024 Winners of IChemE Medals Named

The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) announced the winners of its 2024 medals and prizes. Eight individuals and five groups have been recognized for their exceptional contributions to chemical and process engineering. More on all the winners can be found at www.icheme.org/about-us/press-releases/winners-of-the-2024-icheme-medals-announced.

IChemE medals and prizes are awarded annually and celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals, universities and companies.

The medal winner’s achievements will be recognized and celebrated during webinars taking place throughout the year.

Nominations and entries for the 2025 IChemE Medals and Prizes will open on April 2, 2024.

More on the Award Winners

The Ambassador Prize has been awarded posthumously to Jennifer Aitken for her leadership and mentoring commitment, technical acumen and outstanding work in pharmaceutical process design and safety.

The Davidson Medal, which recognizes the work of active mentors, went to Vince Pizzoni, a professor at the University of Nottingham for his generous dedication to initiatives supporting early career chemical engineers and sharing his knowledge as widely as possible.

Gus Carroll, CEO of Empirisys Ltd, a tech start-up that uses applied data science to improve process safety and operational risk, received the Franklin Medal for his outstanding and continuing positive influence across a long and diverse career in safety performance at various chemical industry organizations and regulators.

Qi Zhang, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota, was awarded the Junior Sargent Medal in recognition of his novel technique and fundamental advances in process systems engineering and their application to industrial decarbonization, and to mapping the role of green ammonia in the energy transition.

Team Awards

Greg D’Silva, Dhilan Patel, Saranya Saravanan, Joan Tang and Shaun Tan from University College London, UK were awarded the Macnab-Lacey Prize for their design project ‘Sustainable Production of Bisphenol-A from Cumene.’

The Senior Moulton Medal was awarded to Maximilian F. Theisen, Kenji Nishizaki Flores, Lukas Schulze Balhorn, and Artur M. Schweidtmann from the Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands, for their novel and meritorious paper, ‘Digitization of chemical process flow diagrams using deep convolutional neural networks’.

Review the other team awards from iChemE at www.icheme.org/about-us/press-releases/winners-of-the-2024-icheme-medals-announced/.