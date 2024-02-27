  • ENEWS
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
    1. Industry News

    Haviland Enterprises to Build $7 Million Chemistry Lab in Michigan

    Feb. 27, 2024
    New facility will help the company advance its growth goals in the water treatment market.

    By Chemical Processing Staff

    Haviland Enterprises Inc. said Feb. 26 it will build a lab in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to pilot new formulations, with a focus on the water-treatment market.

    The 11,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete and in full operation in 2025. The specialty and commodity chemistry company said the new facility will help the company advance its growth goals in the water treatment market as water conservation efforts expand nationally.

    “Our new lab is not only an investment in Haviland’s technical capabilities, it also offers new value to our customers, opening the door for further innovation in our target markets of water treatment, surface finishing, and contract manufacturing.” said Rob Pawson, vice president of Haviland Products Company.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Reliability and safety in even the most demanding environments

    Transform your operations with real-time insight and run at your peak potential. Measurement Instrumentation Technologies that help you reliably maxim…

    4 Ways to Solve Blue Hydrogen Production Challenges Using Measurement Technologies

    Products. Actuators. Products. Controllers, Instruments & Software. Hydraulic Actuators. Electric Actuators. Pneumatic Actuators. Gear Operators & Gearboxes…