Haviland Enterprises to Build $7 Million Chemistry Lab in Michigan

Haviland Enterprises Inc. said Feb. 26 it will build a lab in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to pilot new formulations, with a focus on the water-treatment market.

The 11,000-square-foot facility is expected to be complete and in full operation in 2025. The specialty and commodity chemistry company said the new facility will help the company advance its growth goals in the water treatment market as water conservation efforts expand nationally.

“Our new lab is not only an investment in Haviland’s technical capabilities, it also offers new value to our customers, opening the door for further innovation in our target markets of water treatment, surface finishing, and contract manufacturing.” said Rob Pawson, vice president of Haviland Products Company.