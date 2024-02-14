IChemE Global Awards Seeks Entries

The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) is calling for nominations for its Global Awards program. The awards are free to enter and open to both IChemE members and non-members.

Covering the breadth of the chemical and process industries, 2024 marks the Global Awards’ 30th year of celebrating outstanding professional achievement. Championing talent and innovation by people, projects and organizations across all sectors, the Global Awards receives a diverse array of entries. Small teams and multinational organizations were both well-represented among the 2023 finalists and winners, IChemE stated in a press release.

Entries are evaluated by a judging panel of senior IChemE members and industry experts. The judges are looking for societal benefit, sustainability/environmental impact and engineering and professional excellence.

Biopharma, Innovative Process and Renewable Energy are new categories introduced this year for the awards. Other categories include:

Business Start-Up

Consultancy

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

Industry Project

Innovative Product

Oil & Gas

Process Automation & Digitalization

Process Safety

Research Project

Sustainability

Training & Development

Water

Young Researcher

The best entry across all categories will receive the coveted top prize of the program, the Outstanding Achievement in Chemical and Process Engineering Award.

The deadline to enter is July 5, 2024. Winners will be announced at the IChemE Global Awards Dinner on Nov. 28 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, UK. For more information and to enter visit www.icheme.org/globalawards.