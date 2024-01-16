University of Michigan Researchers Achieve Breakthrough in Perovskite Solar Cell Stability

Researchers at the University of Michigan said Jan. 15 they have made a breakthrough in enhancing the stability of perovskite semiconductors, potentially paving the way for significantly cheaper solar cells.

Perovskites, when combined with silicon-based semiconductors, could lead to "tandem" solar cells that are two to four times cheaper than today’s thin-film solar panels, the researchers say.

Unlike silicon solar cells, perovskites can be produced at lower temperatures, but they degrade when exposed to heat, moisture and air, limiting their commercial competitiveness.

The research, led by Xiwen Gong, University of Michigan assistant professor of chemical engineering, focuses on designing robust perovskite solar cells by incorporating "defect pacifying" molecules.

The researchers developed three additive molecules of varying sizes and configurations to study their impact on perovskite stability.