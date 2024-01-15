Celanese Advances Digital Efforts With Generative AI Deployment

Celanese has launched an early version of a generative AI-powered remote operations control room at its facility in Clear Lake, Texas.

Industrial DataOps software provider Cognite announced on Jan. 10 that the global chemical and specialty materials company had deployed a beta version of its solution at the facility.

Celanese plans to use the platform to deliver full visibility into the real-time operation of its sites worldwide, with the goal of expediting workflows and gaining operational insights orders of magnitude more efficiently.

The aim of the solution is to provide a centralized view of Celanese’s contextualized industrial data, regardless of source and type, alongside a deterministic generative artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled “copilot.”

This allows Celanese to find cross-data source insights to understand and solve safety, reliability, and quality risks across the operation in real time, according to a Cognite news release. The remote control room consists of eight product status screens and dashboards, including KPIs, live production data, reported incidents, a video live stream, energy consumption cost, a 3D model view of the site, maintenance information and Cognite's generative AI assistant.

“Our people are at the center of our digital transformation, and everything we do is centered around making their work more impactful,” said Brenda Stout, vice president of acetyls manufacturing at Celanese. “By integrating generative AI into a remote operations control room, Cognite will increase visibility to our site leaders and their teams and enable a multitude of possibilities – from monitoring equipment performance to enhancing root cause analysis to streamlining and enhancing our processes.”