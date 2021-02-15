Elkem Acquires New Specialty Silicones Plant

Elkem signs an agreement to acquire a new plant near Lyon, France, custom-designed for producing highly specialized organo-functional silicones (OFS). The acquisition underpins Elkem’s strategy of growth and specialization, according to the company. The purchase price is in the low double-digit millions of euros, and production is expected by the end of the year.

“Elkem already has a broad global offering of advanced silicone solutions, ranging from commodities to specialties. We have recently complemented our portfolio of specialties with the acquisitions of Polysil and Basel Chemie,” says Frederic Jacquin, SVP Elkem Silicones. “The acquisition of this new OFS plant provides the technology and capacity to further accelerate our growth, particularly within release coatings, personal care and other specialty markets. It is a good example of how we position for the future, in a complex market environment.”

The OFS plant is located near Elkem Silicones’ existing activities south of Lyon, including the upstream plant in Roussillon as well as the production site and R&D center in Saint-Fons.

“This acquisition reinforces Elkem’s solid footprint in France. The new production capacity is in line with our strong commitment to support our development in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region,” says Bertrand Mollet, EMEA region director Elkem Silicones.

For more information, visit: www.elkem.com