Denmark Will Build Wind Farm Island In North Sea

An energy island is coming to the North Sea with the potential to power 3 million European households, according to an article from Euronews. The artificial island, which will reportedly be roughly the size of 18 football pitches, will gather and distribute electricity from wind power farms.

In addition to covering the needs of European households, the green energy island will also provide clean power for use in shipping, aviation, industry and heavy transport, according to the article. Denmark is reportedly aiming to slash carbon emissions 70% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, with a goal of being completely carbon neutral by 2050. The €28 billion construction project – the largest of its kind in Danish history, according to the article – is slated to be operational by 2033.

Read the entire article here.