Demetri Zervoudis (left) succeeds Rod Herrick (right) as senior vice president and site manager at the Covestro Baytown Industrial Park. Covestro LLC welcomes Demetri Zervoudis as the new senior vice president and site manager at its industrial park in Baytown, Texas, the company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America. Zervoudis succeeds Rod Herrick, who will step into a new role as venture manager, overseeing the recently announced MDI investment project for the Baytown site.

Zervoudis joined Covestro in 1983 as a process research engineer. Since then, his career has spanned commercial and production operations. His career has taken him to Covestro sites across the U.S., including Baytown, where he designed, constructed and started up several chemical units as part of an earlier expansion program, according to the company.

In his most recent role, Zervoudis was responsible for the global polyurethane joint ventures and propylene oxide/polyether manufacturing sites at Covestro LLC. He also led the procurement function in the Americas region, while serving as the company’s health, safety, environment and security officer.

Herrick will also play an important role in the site’s future, according to Covestro, as he takes on his new role as venture manager, overseeing the largest single investment project in the company’s history. Covestro will invest more than $1.7 billion to build a new 500-kiloton MDI plant in Baytown.

With more than 30 years at Covestro and extensive manufacturing experience, Herrick’s background includes various leadership positions in plant and process engineering, reliability and production management at Covestro sites globally. In 2010, Herrick became site manager for the Baytown Industrial Park, leading the facility through a number of changes, including the transition to Covestro, as well as two major hurricanes.

