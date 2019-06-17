/ / / “You Make It” Challenge Encourages Young Innovators

Rockwell Automation’s “You Make It” Challenge taps young innovators for the next big ideas in technology and manufacturing. Rockwell Automation asks the next generation of builders and makers, ages 8-17, to share ways they would make the world work better.

Submissions from the “You Make It” Challenge will be judged on four main criteria: purpose, innovation, creativity and presentation. Three finalists will receive a grant toward a FIRST program of their choice and an all-expenses-paid trip to Chicago, where they will be paired with a Rockwell Automation mentor to help them present their ideas to industry leaders at Automation Fair, an industrial automation event. One grand-prize winner will then receive a personal Maker Space Kit worth an estimated $7,500, according to Rockwell.

“Through our technology and people, we are helping to inspire the next generation of innovators to fill the talent pipelines for our customers and for our company,” says Blake Moret, chairman and CEO at Rockwell Automation.

For more information, visit: www.YouMakeItChallenge.com