/ / / Wood Secures Contract With Sabic For Research Center In Saudi Arabia

Wood, provider of project, engineering and technical services in the energy industry, secures a new contract with Sabic to deliver the engineering design for a petrochemical research center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the company. Wood will provide conceptual, basic and detailed design engineering for Sabic’s new 65,000m² technology center in Jubail Industrial City on Saudi Arabia’s east coast. The scope of work reportedly includes engineering design of analytical and material labs to accommodate testing, characterization and materials analysis, plus support utilities including a warehouse, workshop and substation.

The contract will be delivered by Wood’s base in Al-Khobar and builds on the company’s delivery of front-end engineering design services for expansion and upgrades to existing Sabic facilities in the region.

Wood was recently selected to develop the world’s largest fully integrated crude oil to chemicals (COTC) complex in Saudi Arabia on behalf of Sabic and Saudi Aramco, as the first PMC contractor, according to the company.

For more information, visit: www.woodplc.com