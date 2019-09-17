/ / / Water Council Tech Challenge Seeks A.I. Ideas

The Water Council and its corporate partners kick off the second Tech Challenge, a global competition designed to identify cutting-edge freshwater technologies and ideas with high potential for commercialization or implementation. Finalists can win prize money, access to corporate R&D resources and a chance to partner on the development of their winning technology or idea. Tech Challenge corporate partners are from water-intensive and water technology industries and include A. O. Smith Corporation, Badger Meter and Zurn Industries.

Anyone with an innovative idea that addresses the selected topic is encouraged to apply. Prospective technologies or ideas can come from entrepreneurs, university students or researchers, professionals working in water-dependent industries, private sector and government labs or inventive individuals from anywhere in the world.

The second Tech Challenge seeks innovative solutions for:

Inline sensors for detecting water quality parameters

Artificial intelligence for pipe networks and systems

Applications are being accepted through November 3, 2019 and finalists will be announced in December.

For more information, visit: www.watertechhub.com