/ / / Waste360 Names SCS Engineers’ Viswanathan To “40 Under 40”

Srividhya Viswanathan Waste 360 names Srividhya Viswanathan, senior project manager and vice president, SCS Engineers, as a 2019 40 Under 40 award winner. Viswanathan and the other winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo in May.

Viswanathan was selected for innovative engineering plans and designs that are helping major entities move both traditional solid waste and renewable energy programs toward more efficient reuse, recycling and composting practices, according to SCS. She works to design solutions that help these entities reduce carbon emissions and conserve landfill space as they transition to meet strict new California legislation SB1383.

Viswanathan’s programs are successful because she understands what large landfill operations can achieve, while identifying and addressing their priorities quickly, according to the company. At the same time, she incorporates existing infrastructure and operations into her designs that are essential to meet environmental goals.

Viswanathan is currently leading a large project that supports a major metropolitan area’s initiative to integrate the city’s composting and renewable energy programs. The final results can reduce carbon emissions and decrease the amount of landfilled solid waste, while concurrently supporting the city’s non-profit food programs and the creation of useful by-products from what was formerly considered waste.

“Truly sustainable programs address multiple factors, including all of the costs associated with reaching recycle-reuse-reduce goals,” says Jim Walsh, president, and CEO of SCS Engineers. “We congratulate Vidhya and her fellow 40 Under 40 winners as they support our industry with renewable energy solutions and new reuse/recycle technologies.”

For more information, visit: www.scsengineers.com