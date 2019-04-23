/ / / Voser In As ABB Interim CEO; Spiesshofer Steps Down

The Board of Directors of ABB and its CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer mutually agree for him to step down from his role, which he has held since 2013, according to the company. The chairman of the board, Peter Voser, becomes interim CEO in addition to his current role, effective immediately. An official search to find a new CEO is underway.

Voser, a Swiss citizen, has been chairman of ABB since April 2015. Prior to this, he was CEO of Royal Dutch Shell from 2009-2013, and CFO from 2004-2009. Between 2002 and 2004, he was CFO of ABB and reportedly a key leader behind the company's turnaround. Voser also brings experience in board positions at companies including Roche, IBM, Catalyst, Temasek Holdings and PSA International in Singapore.

ABB will hold its annual general meeting on May 2, 2019, in Zurich, as planned.

