/ / / USTA Chemistry Professor Takes Home Humboldt Award

Banglin Chen receives Humboldt Research Award Banglin Chen, Ph.D., a highly prolific chemistry researcher at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), is awarded the distinguished Humboldt Research Award. The award recognizes a researcher’s entire achievements to date and is granted to academics whose fundamental discoveries, new theories and insights have had a significant impact on their own discipline, and who are expected to continue producing cutting-edge achievements in the future.

Chen, the Dean’s Distinguished Chair Professor of Chemistry, arrived at UTSA in 2009. He was born in Zhejiang, China and studied in China and Singapore. He also worked with researchers Omar M. Yaghi at the University of Michigan, Stephen Lee at Cornell University and Andrew W. Maverick at Louisiana State University as a postdoctoral fellow (2000-2003) before joining the faculty at UT-Pan American in 2003.

In 2011, Chen was reportedly ranked as one of the top 100 chemists over the past decade based on his citation impact factor. Each year, from 2014 to 2018, he was chosen as a highly cited researcher by Thomson Reuters and Clarivate Analytics. He was also spotlighted in The World’s Most Influential Scientific Minds 2014-2018 by Thomson Reuters and is on the 2016 List of Most Cited Researchers in Materials Science and Engineering by Elsevier Scopus Data.

As a Humboldt recipient, Chen will visit several institutions in Germany this summer to initiate long-term collaborations with scientists, including Stefan Kaskel, whom he has known for 10 years. Kaskel, who is based at Technische Universitat Dresden, nominated Chen for the Humboldt Award and will serve as his Humboldt host professor.

Chen’s work on gas storage, gas separation, photonics, sensing and heterogeneous catalysis has reportedly been published over 40,000 times in close to 300 peer-reviewed articles and books with citations. His work has been published in Science, Nature Materials, Nature Energy, Advanced Materials, Energy and Environmental Science and other top journals. The chemist’s current research goal is to develop membranes and to commercialize materials for large scale gas separations.

