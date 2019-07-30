/ / / Trinity Tech Group Grows ePTFE Capacity In Missouri

Trinity Technology Group (TTG), manufacturer of polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE), is expanding its production facility in Higginsville, Missouri, according to an article from Area Development. The company’s $7.25 million investment in the 65,000-square-foot plant expansion is expected to add 20 jobs to the surrounding area.

According to the article, the project moved forward with assistance from the state’s Missouri Works program and partnerships with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the City of Higginsville. ePTFE is used in the manufacture of lightweight, waterproof and breathable textiles, medical and automotive filtration devices and other flexible porous products.

