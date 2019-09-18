/ / / Treatment Removes Pharmaceutical Pollution From Wastewater

Växjö water treatment plant

Nouryon joins forces with water treatment company Van Remmen UV Technology on a novel method to address the growing concern of pharmaceutical micropollutants in waste water. The process, which combines the Advanox ultraviolet (UV) treatment process from Van Remmen UV Technology and Nouryon’s MicrOx hydrogen peroxide, is expected to remove more than 90% of pharmaceutical residues, according to Nouryon.

“Growing global pharmaceutical use is creating a significant pollution problem for urban wastewater treatment systems,” says Niek Stapel, managing director pulp and performance chemicals at Nouryon. “With this advanced water treatment concept, customers in the water treatment market will have access to two proven technologies that together enable measurement, monitoring and means to control micropollutants in waste water streams.”

The process is being tested in a plant that treats the sewage of the city of Växjö, Sweden.

Ton van Remmen, CEO at Van Remmen UV Technology, adds, “Each partner is an expert in a different aspect of water treatment – Van Remmen in UV disinfection and advanced oxidation and Nouryon in peroxide application. By combining our respective knowhow, we can offer the improved oxidation solution the world needs to address this growing problem.”

