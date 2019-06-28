/ / / Top Ten Finalists Compete In 3M Young Scientist Challenge

3M and Discovery Education announce 10 finalists from across America as part of its annual 2019 3M Young Scientist Challenge. The middle school science competition recognizes scientific thinking, communication and curiosity in students grades 5-8 who demonstrate a passion for solving everyday problems that could ultimately improve lives around the world. After submitting a short video communicating the science behind a possible innovation to solve an everyday problem, these young scientists rose to the top of the competition and were selected over hundreds of others, because of their science acumen, innovative thinking and exceptional communication skills demonstrated. (A video submission on carbon capture appears below).

“The 3M Young Scientist Challenge supports young innovators who have demonstrated a passion for science, the perseverance to see their creative discoveries unfold and a desire to improve the world around us,” says Denise Rutherford, senior vice president, corporate affairs, 3M. “We are excited to recognize this new generation of scientists as part of 3M’s ongoing commitment to STEM-equity and science advocacy for all students. We are really energized to play a part in shaping the next generation of change makers who will lead and mold our future.”

The top 10 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists – five boys and five girls, ranging in ages from 9-14 – include those from public and private schools across the nation. Each finalist will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with a 3M scientist during a mentorship program, where they will be challenged to bring their innovative concept to life. Students will meet virtually with their mentors, who will provide guidance to help them move their innovation from concept to prototype – allowing for a complete experience in the scientific process.

All 10 finalists will receive $1,000 and a trip to 3M’s Innovation Center in St. Paul, Minn., where they will participate in the final competition on October 28 and 29. They will be evaluated on a series of challenges, including a presentation of their completed innovation. Each challenge will be scored independently by a panel of judges. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, a unique destination trip and the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist.”

Top 10 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists in alphabetical order are:

Jaya Choudhary, Canton, Mich., Canton Charter Academy, Public Charter

Caroline Crouchley, Garden City, N.Y., Garden City Middle School, Garden City School District

Kara Fan, San Diego, Calif., Mesa Verde Middle School, Poway Unified School District

Yosef Granillo, University City, Mo., Remington Traditional Elementary School, Pattonville School District

Reshma Kosaraju, San Jose, Calif., Harker Middle School, Private

Nishant Lahiri, Corning, N.Y., Alternative School for Math and Science, Private

Jordan Prawira, Mountain House, Calif., Altamont Elementary School, Lammersville Unified School District

Camellia Sharma, Glen Allen, Va., George H Moody Middle School, Henrico County School District

Samyak Shrimali, Beaverton, Ore., Valley Catholic Middle School, Private

Faraz Tamboli, Plainsboro, N.J., Community Middle School, West Windsor-Plainsboro Region School District

