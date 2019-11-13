/ / / Thailand’s Chemical Ban Threatens U.S. Crop Exports

A chemical ban set to take effect on December 1 could harm U.S. agricultural imports into Thailand, according to an article from Reuters. Thailand’s National Hazardous Substances Committee has reportedly moved to ban three chemicals used in farming that the country deems hazardous -- paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, often found in pesticides or insecticides.

The ban would elevate the chemicals to level 4 of the country’s Hazardous Substance Act, which reportedly “bans production, import, export, transfer or possession of the listed chemicals.” The ban does not directly extend to agricultural products. However, Thai farmers protesting the ban are reportedly urging Thailand to stop imports of crops from countries, including the U.S., that use the chemicals. Data from the U.S. Department of Agricultural indicates that the United States exported $593 million worth of soybeans and $180 million of wheat to Thailand in 2018, according to Reuters.

Read the entire article here.