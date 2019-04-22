/ / / Ten Startups Ascend In GC3 Green Chemistry Competition

The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3), a business-to-business collaborative that works to drive the commercial adoption of green chemistry, announces the 10 semi-finalists for the GC3 Startup Network’s 4th Annual Technology Showcase, which will be held May 7, immediately preceding the annual GC3 Innovators Roundtable May 8-9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through a competitive application process, the 10 startup companies earned the opportunity to pitch their chemicals, materials, products and manufacturing technologies at the Technology Showcase. The audience will include chemical manufacturers, formulators, brands, retailers and investors.

Representing Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, the 10 semi-finalist startups offer an array of technologies and chemistries for industries such as cosmetics and personal care products, building products, apparel and textiles, cleaning products, electronics, adhesives and coatings, bioplastics, pharmaceutical and energy: The semi-finalists are:

Akron Ascent Innovations

Colorifix Limited

Defunkify

EmulGreen

Genecis Bioindustries Inc.

Iron Shell LLC

Magnomer

Performance BioFilaments Inc.

Visolis, Inc.

VivaVax Inc.

The event is organized by the GC3 Startup Network, a program that fosters green chemistry entrepreneurship and accelerates the development of and market pull for green chemistry technologies. The winners of the Tech Showcase pitch competition will then pitch their solutions to a panel of business and technology experts on the main stage during the GC3 Innovators Roundtable. The panelists include Stephen Crawford, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Eastman; Danny Haynes, common application team leader, corporate RD&I, Nouryon; Al Iannuzzi, vice president of sustainability at Esteé Lauder Companies; and Martin Mulvihill, general partner with Safer Made.

